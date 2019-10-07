JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last four days on 18 traffic crashes, which injured two people and resulted in four citations.
The tally also included 11 vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes and one vehicle-cow collision which sent the vehicle off the road.
Town of Waterloo
A Waterloo driver faces two citations in connection with a one-vehicle crash at 7:25 p.m. Sept. 21. Medical information has been redacted from the report.
The incident took place on Airport Road, 625 feet south of County Highway C.
Nicholas Kenneth Hotmar, 22, was operating a 2007 Buick four-door automobile owned by Thomas L. Hotmar, Waterloo, when the crash occurred. He faces citations for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and for inattentive driving in connection with the incident.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the vehicle was northbound on Airport Road when it ran off the road to the right and struck a utility pole. From there, the Buick overturned onto its roof.
Hotmar reportedly admitted to looking down at his cell phone before the vehicle ran off the road. The utility pole, owned by Wisconsin Electric, broke in half and guide wires obstructed the entire road, the crash narrative said.
The driver later told deputies that he was suffering a headache as a result of the crash, so he is listed as having a “possible injury.”
Town of Oakland
A one-vehicle crash at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 resulted in a citation to a Johnson Creek driver for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.
The OAR (operating after revocation) offense was listed as a fourth-offense or higher, related to alcohol or substance use while driving.
The incident took place on Hoopen Road, 717 feet west of County Highway C westbound.
Lucus Gustav Firkus, 18, was operating a 2002 Volkswagen Passat four-door car owned by Becky L. Firkus, Johnson Creek. He also had two passengers: Sierra Jordan Kurtz, 23, Watertown, and Gavin Nicholas Dunn 18, Fort Atkinson.
The crash report states that the Volkswagon was westbound on Highway C near Hoopen Road. The driver admitted to speeding, the report said.
The car went through the intersection without stopping at the stop sign, traveling so fast that the vehicle reportedly went airborne.
Firkus admitted to deputies that he had no valid driver’s license. No injuries to the driver or any of the passengers are listed.
The incident damaged a mailbox owned by Nathan L. Brooks at W9625 Hoopen Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.