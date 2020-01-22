JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports in the last three days on 11 traffic crashes, which injured two people and resulted in five citations.
The tally also included two vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes, and five weather-related runoffs related to wet, snowy or slushy roadways and/or poor visibility.
Town of Cold Spring
A one-vehicle crash at 3:13 a.m. Jan. 17 caused "suspected serious injury" to two people and resulted in two citations to the driver — for causing injury while operating a vehicle intoxicated-first offense, and for failure to keep his vehicle under control.
The crash took place on Fremont Road, 1,293 feet south of Piper Road.
The driver, Casey Jett Janusz, 20, Palmyra, was operating a 2008 Toyota Avalon four-door car when the crash occurred.
Janusz was trapped in the vehicle after the crash and was transported via medical helicopter to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment.
A passenger, Andy Joseph Slivinski, 21, Wauwatosa, was ejected from the vehicle and subsequently was transported via ambulance to Mercy Health Systems in Janesville.
Seatbelt use for the two occupants injured in the crash was not recorded.
According to the responding deputy's report, the Toyota was northbound on Fremont Road, approaching Piper Road. The driver reportedly lost control of the automobile which then left the road and went into a tree. The vehicle went backward as it struck the tree and the passenger was ejected through the back window.
The responding deputy noted that the roads were dry and clear at the time of the crash.
Town of Hebron
A one-vehicle crash at 4:32 p.m. Jan. 17 resulted in a citation to a Palmyra driver for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident took place on County Highway D southbound, .29 mile south of Hagedorn Road.
Sawyer Logan Payne, 19, Palmyra — operating a 2003 Ford Focus four-door car — faces the citation. No injuries are recorded.
The responding deputy stated that the Ford left the road to the right due to snow and ice on the roadway. It then struck a utility pole, causing no discernible damage to the pole. A citation was mailed to the driver.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash at 5 a.m. Jan. 19 resulted in two citations to the driver. The incident took place on County Highway N southbound, 1,210 feet north of State Highway 106 eastbound.
Carl McGowan, 38, Fort Atkinson — operating a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek four-door hatchback car — faces citations in connection with the crash for failure to notify law enforcement officials of an accident and for failure to keep his vehicle under control.
The crash report states that the vehicle was southbound on Highway N when it left the road to the west and entered the ditch.
The driver reportedly left the scene before deputies arrived to investigate.
Sheriff's department officials, however, did contact a friend who dropped by with keys. The friend told officials that they had picked up the registered owner of the car and took him home following the crash.
The responding deputy noted that the driver never reported the crash. No injuries are noted.
