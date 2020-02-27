JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center is offering a new day tour to its lineup: Spend “A Delicious Day” making pizza and dessert, sampling at its best, and enjoy some wine tasting too.
This tour is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19, and costs $139 per person. The group will depart from the Johnson Creek Park and Ride at 8 a.m. and return at 8 p.m.
Attendees will travel to the DuPage County area of Illinois where they will go to the North American Pizza and Culinary Academy. In this hands-on pizza cooking class, persons will work with other students in a fun, learning environment, led by a professional chef. Everyone will get to eat what they make!
Then, it’s on to the College of DuPage for dessert. Learn to make three desserts, tasting each one, along with sampling wine.
Badger Tour and Travel day tours the center is promoting for the 2020 season include:
“Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels” — Sunday, March 29, at Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells. Cost is $104.
• “Wisconsin Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha.” Enjoy tasting at three wineries and an included brunch-style lunch — Thursday, May 28. Cost is $104.
• “Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo.” See the New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundation and enjoy an included lunch at a Polish restaurant — Wednesday, June 24. Cost is $104.
• “Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind. Enjoy specialty arts, a craft fair and lots of vendors with good food. Lunch is on one’s own. — Saturday, July 25. Cost is $74.
• “Bloodys & Bobbleheads.” Enjoy a good Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, and visit a local brewery — Saturday, Aug. 15. Cost is $99.
• “Curd is the Word.” Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheesecurds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds — Friday, Sept. 11. Cost is $94.
• “China Lights.” At Hales Corners, visit the Boerner Botanical Gardens with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves quite a bit of walking — Tuesday, Sept. 29. Cost is $80.
• “Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour.” See Usinger Sausage, Wisconsin Cheese Mart, Milwaukee Public Market, Melt Chocolates and Wisconsin Knitwear, Inc. This trip is filling fast. — Friday, Nov. 20. Cost is $104.
Balance, Strength and Focus
The center’s “Strength, Balance and Focus” class is for those who seek help with their balance, strengthening their bones and stretching.
The teacher is a professional wellness/exercise leader who has been working in the business for hospitals and for herself, too.
Join us for a six-week class on Mondays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. March 2 to April 6. Cost is $25 with the first class free of charge.
Sign up and pay the first class. (Checks may be made payable to Sue Trier).
Participants should wear comfortable clothing they can move in.
Bingo
Bingo will be played Tuesday, March 3, at 1 p.m. Sponsor for the day is PremierBank of Jefferson.
‘Powerful Tools for Caregivers’
Our “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” class will meet Wednesdays, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., March 4 to April 8. There is no cost.
This is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. Students will benefit from this class whether they are helping a parent, spouse, neighbor or friend.
Learn to reduce stress, improve confidence, communicate feelings better, make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
50-Cup Social Breakfast
Our once-a-month 50-Cup Social Breakfast will be served on Wednesday, March 4, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Most participants do stay longer.
Enjoy coffee, juice, French toast sticks, sausages and other breakfast items this month. This breakfast is sponsored by Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson and the senior center.
Remember to have one beverage a week with a friend to engage in socialization. That is a good start!
Ukulele group
Our ukulele group will meet on Wednesday, March 4, at 1 p.m. Please note the change in time.
Card-making
Our card-making class will be held Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Cost is $3 per card which includes all materials, instruction and an envelope for mailing. Persons should bring their own adhesive.
‘Lunch and Learn’
Our next “Lunch and Learn” class will meet Tuesday March 3, at 11:30 a.m. Students should bring their own lunch, a snack or enjoy the Senior Dining meal that day which can be eaten while attending the class.
The next class is on “Alaska’s Glacier Bay.”
Persons who wish to have the Senior Dining meal that day must call in their reservation by Monday, March 2, at noon at (920) 675-0102.
Lunch on March 3 will consist of meatballs in a honey-mustard sauce, baked potato, three-bean salad, applesauce, cookie, dinner roll and butter, coffee and milk.
Benefit specialist
The Jefferson County Benefit Specialist will hold office hours at the senior center on Thursday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to noon. Call (920) 674-8734 to make an appointment.
Kitchen band
The kitchen Band will not meet on Wednesday, March 4, but resume practice on March 18, at 12:15 p.m.
Quilting class
Attention quilters! Anyone who likes to sew is welcome to come to the center on Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help work on quilts made for the Linus Group and Rainbow Hospice.
Badger Tours extended trips
“Door County Weekend Getaway” — June 12-14, three days and six meals. Cost is $675 per person double and $789 for a single traveler. Pickup will be at Johnson Creek Park & Ride.
Each day take in some wineries, cruise Sturgeon Bay, enjoy a fish boil (other food options too) and enjoy a supper club in Egg Harbor.
“Apostle Islands” — Sept. 8-11, four days, seven meals. Cost is $775 per person double, $949 single. Pickup will be at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride.
Stay at Legendary Water Resort & Casino, tour Madeline Island with included lunch, take an Island Princess Cruise and more.
Australia and New Zealand
“Australia and New Zealand,” Sept. 2-17. This trip lasts 16 days with 20 meals. Cost is $6,049 per person double, $7,748 single.
Attendees will tour Sydney, Cairns and Melbourne, Australia, as well as tour Queenstown, and Christchurch, New Zealand.
Price includes airfare to and from that continent along with flights to each city. See Barrier Reefs, mountains, cities and more.
Conversation starter
Saturday, Feb. 29, is Leap Year Day. The day is added to the calendar to even out the time so that seasons consistently will occur at the same time of year. Do you know anyone who has Feb. 29 as a birthday?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Charles Wachter, 62; Dale Kylmanen, 61; Joan Latsch, 57; Dennis Rockwood, 46; Judy Torgerson, 44; Joanne Gross: Door prize.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Shirley Behm, Doris Draeger, Irene Gentz, Judy Holmes, Shirley Lehman, Shirley Pfeifer, Betty Punzel, David Rickertt, two wins; Pat Smith, four wins; Ann Toth, Doris Walker, two wins; Dale Zilisch and Mary Zilisch.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): No scores available.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Ellie LeMacher, 54; Rick Dearborn, 51; Hilda Carl and Irene Gentz, 49; Korky Korban, 43; Darlyn Oschmann: Door prize.
