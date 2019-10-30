JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2019 Parade of Lights set for Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in participating can sign up at the chamber office or register online at www.jeffersonchamberwi.com.
An administration fee of $10 (chamber member) and $15 (non-chamber member) has been added this year to help cover promotional costs. The entry deadline is Nov. 15.
Sponsors are: Alden Estates of Jefferson, PremierBank, Sunset Ridge Assisted Living, SERVPRO of Jefferson County/Oconomowoc, RE/MAX Shine, Jefferson Golf Course, Wedl’s Hamburger Stand, Lutz Heating & Cooling, The Drug Store and County-City Credit Union.
