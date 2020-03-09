WHITEWATER — The public is invited to join the League of Women Voters, Whitewater Area on Thursday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the City of Whitewater Council Chambers for a history and update on the status of the Equal Rights Amendment.
“Legalize Equality,” a short documentary by Kamala Lopez, will be viewed to jumpstart the discussion. “Legalize Equality” is a shortened documentary film of Kamala Lopez’s documentary “Equal Means Equal” which she produced in honor of Women’s Equality Day in 2018.
This is a critical moment to discuss the ERA as the State of Virginia recently became the last needed, 38th state to ratify the Amendment, decades after the deadline for ratification expired in the 1980s.
With the Amendment’s legal future uncertain, the film and the following discussion will focus on why the ERA is needed to guarantee women’s equality under the U. S. Constitution. What protections would ERA afford women that are not present in their lives today?
The ERA resolution was approved by Congress in 1972 and sent to the states for ratification, a process that requires a two-thirds approval or 38 states to validate the resolution by state legislative approval. The ratification deadline was 1979 and extended to 1982.
Will Virginia’s recent ratification make the ERA law? Or will the post-deadline ratification process be challenged, further delaying women’s fight for equality?
Bring your thoughts and concerns to the meeting where a member-led discussion will enlighten attendees on the urgency and meaning of the ERA.
