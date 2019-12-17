Escape from the winter cold to shop a variety of products at the first indoor Winter Market of the year on Jan. 4 at 9 a.m.
The fifth season of the Fort Atkinson Winter Market will continue the first Saturday of each month beginning in January through April at the Fort Atkinson Club Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Winter Markets typically have around 12 vendors offering products of all kinds. Local produce from vendors includes honey, jams, jellies, fresh eggs and veggies, soaps, handmade jewelry and much more. Guests can browse, shop and enjoy live music from local artists.
The Winter Markets are open to the public. Jan. 4 marks the first official market of the winter season.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce also announces the hiring of a new farmers market manager, Alisha Bade.
"I am really excited for the chance to work with all of our great local vendors and to help facilitate farm-to-table food options for our shoppers!” Bade shared. “This market is a collaboration of the Fort Atkinson community, and that makes it really special. Each Saturday event is unique and historic because of the people who choose to be there and make it happen."
For all interested vendors, Winter Market applications still are available for reserving a vendor space. Contact Bade to inquire about available openings by email at manager.fortfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Vendors also can contact the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce at (920) 563-3210 or visit https://fortchamber.com/ to download an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.