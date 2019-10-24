JEFFERSON — Calling all Euchre players!
Euchre will be played Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. Doors open at noon.
Cost is $5 which includes prizes and a sloppy joe plate lunch after cards are done. Bring a friend and enjoy the afternoon!
‘Oh What Fun!
Our annual “Oh What Fun!” fundraiser open house day is a week away on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following is the schedule for the week:
Monday, Oct. 28 Committee meeting at 10 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31 at noon. All items for the basket raffle are due. Please give a note of information of what is in a basket.
Friday, Nov. 1 at 12:30 p.m. All bake sale items are due. This also is the time to set up the bake sale tables and the craft fair area. Volunteers are welcome! We usually are done by 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2 — Fundraiser Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Raffle drawings at 1 p.m. Cleanup will follow. We are done by 3 p.m. if not sooner.
Spark of Education
Our next topic for the Oct. 29 Spark of Education class at 12:30 p.m. is “The Pardon Power and its Limits.” Paul Rosenzweig, professorial lecturer in law at George Washington University Law School, is the teacher. There will be a handout and discussion afterward.
Medicare D open enrollment
The Jefferson County Benefit Specialist will hold office hours at the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to assist seniors with their Medicare D benefits and open enrollment.
Call (920) 674-8734 to make an appointment.
National Caregiver Month
November is National Caregiver Month. The Aging and Disability Center (ADRC) of Jefferson County is offering Caring for the Caregiver activities.
All activities are designed to offer the opportunity for caregivers to: take time to care for themselves and their well-being, connect with others who share similar experiences, gather “tools” for their caregiver toolbox, and celebrate their hard work, compassion and dedication.
There is an excellent calendar of all activities for the month. Stop in!
Coping with chronic pain
More than 80 percent of older adults in the U.S. have at least one ongoing health condition. These health conditions can cause changes in your life such as: stress, fear, anxiety, grief and anger.
Come to the center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m. to hear a talk on this topic.
Grandparent support group
Grandparent support group is held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. This is a safe, comfortable group for those caring for their grandchildren, those financially responsible for them, and for those who are in the sandwich generation — caring for a loved one and a grandchild. Come for breakfast first at 9:30 a.m.
Freezing prepared foods
The holidays are fast approaching and many of you are in the midst of preparing food from casseroles and other dishes to desserts to serve. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m., Sharon Endl will have a half-hour presentation on this topic to help you prepare.
Handouts will be provided. Cookies and coffee will be served.
Bunco
Bunco, an easy dice game, will be played on Monday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
The person with the most Buncos — three of a kind — wins $10 (prize split if tied). If you can roll dice, you can play Bunco!
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards.
Sponsor for the day is County-City Credit Union and Elite Day Services of Jefferson.
Trip preview
A Mayflower Tours trip preview will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m. to talk about the Australia tour, the Path of the Pilgrims Tour and the Virginia Beach Value Tour.
Australia and New Zealand
This once-in-a-lifetime 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand with Mayflower Tours is Sept. 2-17, 2020. Cost is $6,049 per person double and $7,749 single.
The price includes local pickup, round-trip airfare from Chicago, and inter-country flights from Cairns to Sydney, Sydney to Melbourne, and Melbourne to Queenstown.
Highlights include the Sydney Harbor and Opera House, a cruise and snorkel on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and much more.
Path of the Pilgrims
The year 2020 is the 400th anniversary of America’s founding. Join Mayflower Tours May 17-26 for a 10-day motor coach excursion to the northeast.
Cost is $2,940 per person double and $4,088 single. Sixteen meals are included.
Tourists will see Boston, ferry to Martha’s Vineyard, see the famed Plymouth Rock and Mayflower II, tour Provincetown, Mass., tour Plymouth and see historic homes, and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Virginia Beach getaway
Our Virginia Beach motor coach tour March 20-26, 2020, includes 11 meals. Cost is $1,559 per person double and $$2,008 single.
Enjoy three days on Virginia Beach with free time.Also enjoy a driving tour of Washington, D.C., Virginia food tour with a lunch of seafood and desserts (other entrees too), Virginia-style barbeque dinner, the Military Aviation Museum, Norfolk Naval Station, and cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and more.
Conversation question
Thursday, Oct. 31, is Halloween. What are your memories of Halloween? Did you trick or treat? Did you dress up for Halloween? Did you do pranks?
Game winners
Sheepshead: (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Roger Gross, 48; Joanne Gross, 46; Mary Latterall, 45; Susan Kramer, 43; Rick Dearborn and Roxie Kober, 36.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Carolyn Armbruster; Shirley Behm, two wins; Linda Dummer; Sally Kressin; Deanna Pfeifer; Betty Punzel; Jean Moldenhauer, two wins; Kathy Ryan, two wins; Irene Reichert; Dave Rickett; Connie Sleger; Jeff Turnipseed; Doris Walker; Ruby Wolff and Dale Zilisch.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Korky Korban, 73; Darlyn Oschmann, 69; Bill Schiferl, 63; Shirley Behm, 59; Jerry Schuld, 52; Irene Gentz: Door prize.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): Averages: Deanna Pfeifer, 153; Claire Thorpe, 148; Russ Schuld, 144. High score: Claire, 186.
Info
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road. Call (920) 674-7728. Like us on Facebook.
