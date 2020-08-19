Fort Atkinson Community Theatre (FACT) recently presented its annual scholarships to several local students. They are as follows:

Bob Horton Memorial Scholarship — Amelia Zanin, a 2020 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, $1,000.

Comstock Memorial Scholarship — Madeline Buchta, Carroll University, $500.

Alyssa Hannam — University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, $250.

These students were selected for their involvement with FACT, strong academic achievement and plans to pursue an education in the performing arts.

