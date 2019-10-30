For those wanting the thrills of the spooky Halloween season to continue a little longer, make plans to see Fort Atkinson Community Theatre’s production of “Gaslight.”
Performances are set for Nov. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. on the second floor of the Fort Atkinson Club. Don’t miss this opportunity to support local artists for one last holiday treat.
Patrick Hamilton’s mysterious tale follows a couple from 1800s London, as secrets from the past start to shed light on present circumstances. Audiences are taken through a dark and mysterious tale, never knowing who or what to believe.
Jodi Ratcliff plays the role of Bella Manningham, the oppressed wife of Jack Manningham. Ratcliff expertly takes the audience through her character’s arc, from a fearful housewife to a courageous hero.
Her attention to detail, expression, and mannerism is exquisite. From the slight trembling of her fingers to her foretelling glances, she quickly can relate Bella’s feelings of anguish and turmoil to the audience.
Ben Klepzig plays the mysterious and unsavory counterpart to Bella. He brings a strong and merciless presence to the stage.
Klepzig’s portrayal of Jack masterfully makes you question what is real and what is not. From the first line to the last, Jack pulls the strings of his wife and servants to reach his true goal, while building up a tidal wave of suspense for the audience.
Norm Goeschko, as Sergeant Rough, enters the story as a bit of relief from the hair-raising interactions between Jack and Bella, but quickly thickens the plot with valuable insight. Goeschko’s calming portrayal of Mr. Rough is splendid, convincing the audience and Bella of his admirable quest. The question is, can he really be trusted?
Elizabeth (Kim Stachowiak) and Nancy (Natalie Emmerich) complete the cast as the two household servants. They, too, add to the dynamics of the group, often lending to the mystery and red herrings of the plot. Both Stachowiak and Emmerich are veterans of the stage, providing a wealth of experience to their characters.
The cast is under the direction of up and coming artisan, Payton Thompson. Thompson’s inaugural directorial work is a testament to her attention to detail.
Thompson effectively utilizes the physical attributes of her cast and tightness of the space to build uneasiness for the audience.
Staging this production at the Fort Atkinson Club, a historic structure from the turn of the century, adds a wealth of realism. From the beautiful décor to the squeaking of the floorboards under the actor’s feet, the space is uniquely suited for this work.
Scenic artist Katie Gundlach has chosen to keep the set fairly minimal, while selectively acquiring period furnishings to create Bella’s living room. The beautiful Victorian costume design of Natalie Emmerich and Payton Thompson consisted of colorful dresses with corsets and bustles, as well as sharp suits and all of the accessories of the time.
I absolutely loved the intimate setting of the Fort Atkinson Club — one can be merely a foot or two away from a dangerous villain or heroic detective. This closeness drew me into Bella’s world, as I shared in her fears and confusion.
The plot was a roller coaster ride, as my suspicions were tossed from one character to the next, never knowing who to believe. The cast and crew of “Gaslight” bring a professional production to the table, with powerful acting and suspenseful directing choices. For those who like intellectual mysteries, this is a show for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.