Need help filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)? Students can
qualify for up to $10,000 in student grants (money that you do not repay) and up to $5,500 in student loans (money that you repay) to help pay for college by filling out the FAFSA.
Fort Atkinson High School will be holding a FAFSA workshop to help students and their parents get their FAFSA submitted. This workshop will be held during parent/teacher conferences.
Financial aid advisors from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will be at the high school IMC on Thursday, Nov. 7, and Monday, Nov. 11, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. This workshop is for all seniors planning to attend college next year.
Any student attending a technical college or a four-year college should be completing the FAFSA if they want to receive financial aid. A Spanish translator also will be present.
Please bring the following items/information along that evening for both the student and the parent/guardian: An email address; Social security number (SSN) or Tax Identification Number (TIN); Dates: birth, death, marriage, and divorce; 2018 tax returns and/or W-2s; Current bank account balance(s); Amounts of any other income (social security, child support, unemployment, etc.); Value of any other assets.
