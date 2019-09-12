WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education announces the theme for the fall Fairhaven Lecture Series.
Eight lectures in the “Exploring Religion, Spirituality and Cultural Traditions Around the Globe” series will feature presentations by faculty from UW-Whitewater's Whitewater and Rock County campuses on topics from common misconceptions of Islam and the experience of Mormonism to Hmong cultural traditions and human evolution from Buddhist and Christian perspectives.
The Fairhaven Lecture Series is held 3 p.m. Mondays at Fairhaven Senior Services, 435 W. Starin Road in Whitewater. The dates, titles and presenters of the lectures for the fall 2019 series are as follows:
Sept. 30
Divine Ecstasy: Knowledge, Love and Unity in Sufism
Presented by Hala Ghoneim, associate professor, Languages and Literatures.
Oct. 7
Living the Kingdom of God: The Origin and Experience of Mormonism in America, pesented by Michael Gueno, associate professor, Philosophy and Religious Studies.
Oct. 14
Piety and Precarity: American Prayer Between the Wars, presented by David Reinhart, lecturer, Philosophy and Religious Studies.
Oct. 21
Unveiling Facts About Islam: Common Misconceptions, Western Media Representations and Stereotypes, presented by Amal Ibrahim, assistant professor, Communication.
Oct. 28
Tantra: Medieval Indian Technologies of Sex, Power, Magic and Enlightenment, presented by Nathan McGovern, assistant professor, Philosophy and Religious Studies.
Nov. 4
An Enduring Tradition: Hmong Cultural and Cosmological Beliefs and Practices, presented by Nengher Vang, assistant professor, History.
Nov. 11
Human Evolution and Religion: Exploring Christian and Buddhist Perspectives, presented by Richard Hanson, senior lecturer, Philosophy.
Nov. 18
The Origins of Shia Islam, presented by Molly Patterson, associate professor, History.
For more than 35 years, UW-Whitewater faculty and staff, and community and business leaders have offered free presentations to thousands of people on topics ranging from art and current events to history and literature.
All lectures, free and open to the public, are held on Mondays at 3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Fairhaven Senior Services. Street parking is adjacent to the building.
