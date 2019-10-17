JEFFERSON — The “Fall Hoot Party” at the Jefferson Area Senior Center will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
There will be a potluck lunch. The center will provide Nathan’s hotdogs, table service and beverages. Costumes are optional and there will be a costume parade at that time.
Following the potluck, group games will be played with small prizes and plenty of socialization. Sign up today.
Sunday Euchre
Euchre will be played Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 which includes prizes and a plate lunch after cards. Bring a friend and enjoy this afternoon!
Scrunch meal
Our next Scrunch (meal between lunch and supper) meal will be on Monday, Oct. 28, at 3:15 p.m. Cost is $3.
The menu includes a ham salad sandwich, baked potato halves, cookie and a beverage. Sign up by Friday, Oct. 25.
‘Oh What Fun!’ fundraiser
The annual “Oh What Fun!” fundraiser at the Jefferson Area Senior Center is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following are some ways you can help: Donate an item or a theme basket for the basket raffles (bring to the senior center by Oct. 31); donate cash for start-up money and supplies; buy a raffle ticket or help sell our raffle tickets; donate cookies or quick bread on Friday, Nov. 1, by noon.
The center will have a craft/vendor fair, bake sale, day-of raffles, and major raffle and lunch items. Money raised helps the senior activity center with programs and supplies that benefit everyone.
Spark of Education
Our next topic for the Oct. 22 “Spark of Education” class at 1 p.m. is “Presidents, prosecutors and public opinion.”
Paul Rosenzweig, professorial lecturer in Law at George Washington University Law School, will be the teacher. Students will receive a handout with each class, so the group can have a discussion.
Medicare D Open Enrollment
The Jefferson County Benefit Specialist will hold office hours at the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to assist seniors with their Medicare D benefits and open enrollment.
Call (920) 674-8734 to make an appointment.
Bingo
Bingo will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sponsor for the day is Marquardt Village of Watertown.
Dominoes
Dominoes will be played on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. in Classroom No. 1.
California Island Hopper
Here’s a tour to get away in the middle of winter to sunny southern California! The tour is Jan. 26-31, 2020.
Tourists will enjoy Coronado Island, Newport Beach, Naples, Long Beach, Catalina Island and an optional tour to Disneyland Star Wars Galaxy Edge.
Cost is $2,784 per person double occupancy ($3,085 for a single room). The price includes airfare and lodging the night before (Jan. 25) at a hotel near the airport, seven meals, all transfers and a Badger Tours leader.
Home pickup is available in Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek and Watertown.
Australia and New Zealand
This once-in-a-lifetime 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand with Mayflower Tours is Sept. 2-17, 2020. Cost is $6,049 per person double and $7,749 single.
The price includes local pickup, round-trip airfare from Chicago, and inter-country flights from Cairns to Sydney, Sydney to Melbourne, and Melbourne to Queenstown.
Highlights include the Sydney Harbor and Opera House, a cruise and snorkel on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and much more.
Trip preview
A Mayflower Tours trip preview will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m. to talk about the Australia tour, the Path of the Pilgrims tour and the Virginia Beach Value Tour.
Conversation question
Wednesday, Oct. 23, is National Canning Day. Do you or someone you know do some canning? What are your memories?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Joe Miller, 57; Joanne Gross, 50; Bill Schiferl, 42; Jerry Schuld, 41; Elliott Larson and Lucille Schroedl, 40.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Marian Borck, three wins; Don Fischback, two wins; Irene Gentz; Judy Holmes; Shirley Jensen; Sally Kressin; Dave Rickett; Ann Toth; Florence Veith; Cindy Vogel; Doris Walker and Dale Zilisch.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Jerry Schuld, 63; Shirley Behm, 59; Hilda Carl, 56; Ellie LeMacher, 54; Florence Veith: Door prize.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): Averages — Marlene Dianich, 191; Claire Thorpe, 163; Russ Schuld, 139. High score: Marlene, 209.
Info
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road. Call (920) 674-7728. Like us on Facebook.
