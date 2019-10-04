JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson Public Works Department will be starting the fall leaf pickup on Oct. 14.
Residents are asked to rake their leaves into the gutters for pickup. Leaves will be picked up in the city streets until either all of the leaves placed in the curb line have been collected or the snow prohibits them from continuing.
Residents must not mix brush with leaves, as this will plug the leaf machine. Also note that the city does not pick up leaves in the Spring.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 14, crews will start at one quadrant in the city and work street to street until the entire city is picked up. It typically takes Public Works crews one week to complete a full round through the city before they begin again so persons’ patience is appreciated.
Residents who do not want to wait for the Public Works crew for leaf pickup are encouraged to take their leaves to the compost site located on the north side of Jefferson at the end of Maple Grove Drive. The site is open all day Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 1.
Persons wo have any questions may call (920) 674-7737 or 674-7700.
