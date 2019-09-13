JEFFERSON — The annual Fall Rabies Vaccination Clinic, sponsored by the Humane Society of Jefferson County and Badger Veterinary Hospital of Cambridge, will be held at the Jefferson County Fair Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Cost is $15 per animal and payment must be made with cash or check only. All rabies vaccinations will be valid for one year unless a rabies certificate is provided as proof of a prior vaccination.
With a valid rabies certificate, the vaccine will be valid for three years. For the safety of both owners and their pets, cats must be contained in carriers and dogs must be on leash.
Service is provided on a first-come/first-served basis. Persons who have any questions may call the Humane Society at (920) 674-2048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.