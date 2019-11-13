JEFFERSON — The public is invited to hear Ed Fallone, candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. at Playa Vallarta, 135 S. Main St., Jefferson.
Ed Fallone is an associate professor at Marquette University Law School. He regularly teaches constitutional law, immigration law, corporate criminal liability and serves as the faculty advisor to the Hispanic Law Student Association. He served on the boards of Voces de la Frontera Accion, the Latino Community Center and Central Legal.
He has been endorsed by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm as well as state representatives and Milwaukee County supervisors.
For more information visit https://www.falloneforjustice.com/
The primary election is on Feb. 18.
Playa Vallarta is the new Mexican restaurant in Jefferson at 135 S. Main St. Stop in and meet others for dinner or a drink from 6 to 7 p.m. Fallone will speak at 7 p.m.
The meeting is sponsored by the Democratic Party of Jefferson County, an all-volunteer organization that engages voters and supports candidates for public office. For more information visit https://jeffwidems.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.