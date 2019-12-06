JEFFERSON — Ed Fallone, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate, spoke at Playa Vallarta in Jefferson Tuesday night, Nov. 26.
Fallone, an associate professor at Marquette University Law School, teaches constitutional law, immigration law, corporate criminal liability and serves as the faculty advisor to the Hispanic Law Student Association.
Fallone grew up in a middle-class family in Maryland. His father was a school teacher and his mother was a stay-at-home mom.
His mother grew up in Mexico City and his paternal grandfather was an Italian immigrant
Professor Fallone and his wife moved to Wisconsin in 1992 when he began teaching at Marquette University Law School. He served on the boards of Voces de la Frontera Accion, the Latino Community Center and Central Legal.
Professor Fallone emphasized that voters should decide for themselves who they want on their supreme court rather than following the directives of a political party. He believes there is room on the supreme court for someone like him who has fought for civil rights for immigrants and the LGBTQ community, is an expert on constitutional law, comes from a working-class family, served on nonprofits and has given back to the community.
“We don’t need a court with one ideal judge,” Fallone said. “We need judges with lots of different experiences.”
He stated that voters should look at the qualifications of the candidates and at the breadth of their experience. Judges with diverse legal, life and philosophical experiences bring wisdom to their decisions and ensure that justice is done.
When asked by Ken France, Lake Mills, how being a teacher informed his campaign, Fallone described that as a law professor he breaks down the Constitution and the law to explain how it works. He would not encourage political polemics, but would engage in discussion of the law and how it applies to the case at hand.
Fallone has been endorsed by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm as well as state representatives and Milwaukee County supervisors.
For more information visit www.falloneforjustice.com.
The primary election is on Feb. 18, 2020.
