JEFFERSON — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced that producers who file accurate and timely reports for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage, can prevent the potential loss of FSA program benefits.
Please pay close attention to the acreage reporting dates below.
In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to visit the Jefferson County FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline.
The following crops have an acreage reporting date of Nov. 15: All fall mint and fall-seeded small grains.
Crop insurance agents and FSA will be working with the Acreage and Crop Reporting Streamlining Initiative (ACRSI).
This initiative is a result of the 2014 Farm Bill and standardizes data requirements for acreage reporting between FSA and Crop Insurance providers. At this time, producers must sign all acreage reports (FSA-578's) at a local Farm Service Agency office to meet the FSA program requirements.
Producers also may have to sign forms with their crop insurance agent. Producers are encouraged to contact their Farm Service Agency office and their crop insurance agent to ensure all required forms are completed to maintain eligibility for all programs.
The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates:
• If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, contact the Jefferson County FSA office at (920) 674-2020.
