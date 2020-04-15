FARMINGTON — The Farmington All Stars 4-H Club could not hold a regular meeting in April due to social distancing during the coronavirus, but individual families have been doing roadside clean-ups separately as our community service for this month.
The club also is holding its annual vegetable and flower sale this month, in cooperation with Jelli's Market, to raise money for club operations.
Club members are invited to send in their photos with the theme of "green" for online feedback.
