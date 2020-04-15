Roadside Cleanup
Buy Now

Pam Chickering Wilson

Members of the Farmington All Stars 4-H Club, though unable to meet due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been doing independent roadside cleanups this month in their neighborhoods. Pictured here, Michael and Rowan Wilson pose with bags of trash they collected near Riverside Middle School in Watertown.

 By Pam Chickering Wilson pwilson@dailyunion.com

FARMINGTON — The Farmington All Stars 4-H Club could not hold a regular meeting in April due to social distancing during the coronavirus, but individual families have been doing roadside clean-ups separately as our community service for this month.

The club also is holding its annual vegetable and flower sale this month, in cooperation with Jelli's Market, to raise money for club operations.

Club members are invited to send in their photos with the theme of "green" for online feedback.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.