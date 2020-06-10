JEFFERSON — Treat your dad or the man in your life and support the Humane Society of Jefferson County at the same time by purchasing a raffle ticket for the chance to win a complete dad’s raffle basket.
The lucky winner will be able to gift their dad or special guy in their life with a raffle basket including $120 gift card to the Jefferson Gold Course, a Smokey Joe grill with charcoal and goodies inside.
Raffle tickets are $10 each and available by calling the Humane Society of Jefferson County at (920) 674-2048 and purchasing with a card over the phone or online at https://hsjc-wis.com/ticket-purchase/.
Tickets will be sold until Thursday, June 18, and the winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, June 19, just in time for Father’s Day. Only 100 tickets will be sold, so buy yours today.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call the shelter at (920) 674-2048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.