Fort Community Credit Union once again is supporting Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) as a Corporate Sponsor in 2020.
FCCU has supported BASE for many years with corporate sponsorships, event sponsorships and providing volunteer(s) for programs and as board members.
According to Executive Director Alicia Norris, BASE will use the sponsorship to support youth during the critical hours school is out.
“We value the dedication FCCU has to our organization and the youth in our community,” Norris said. “With their support, we can further our mission, goals and ultimately have a bigger impact on our community.”
BASE currently has 172 registered members, 12 part-time staff members and two full-time staff for the 2019-20 school year. The organization operates after school from 3 to 6 p.m. in the four public elementary schools and offers summer programs.
While children are safer at home, BASE is offering virtual after-school hangouts and opportunities for kids to connect with staff and friends.
BASE relies on donations from the community to keep the program accessible to all youth.
For more information about BASE or to donate, visit www.basefortatkinson.org, follow BASE on Facebook and Instagram.
