Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) and Shred-It have partnered to host on-site document destruction events to help their members and communities shred the threat of identity theft.
“We consider the security of our members and communities a priority,” said Sue Johnson, CEO of FCCU. “Fraud and identity theft cases are on the rise nationally, and we want to do our part to help our communities protect their interests. Our shred events make it convenient for our community members to shred personal and confidential documents, which is a crucial component of preventative security.”
Shred event dates and times are listed below for each FCCU branch location:
• Saturday, June 13, 9 a.m. to noon at the Fort Main Branch, located at 800 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson.
• Saturday, June 27, 9 a.m. to noon at the FCCU Whitewater Branch, located at 203 E. Milwaukee St., Whitewater.
• Saturday, Aug. 22, 9 a.m. to noon at the FCCU Jefferson Branch, located at 100 N. Main St., Jefferson.
• Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at the FCCU Watertown Branch, located at 633 S. Church St., Watertown.
Confidential documents can be brought to each FCCU branch the day of the event at the noted times; there is a limit of two boxes per household. FCCU representatives will be on site to assist with the transfer of documents and to aid in social distancing efforts.
