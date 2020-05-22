Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) recently announced the appointment of Misti Hawn to its board of directors.
A long-time local business owner, insurance agent and community advocate, Hawn brings extensive financial, operational and strategic expertise to FCCU.
Hawn currently is a client executive for Avid Risk Solutions with a focus on helping entrepreneurs and small business owners plan, grow and thrive.
She has been in the insurance industry since 2014 and holds active licenses in Life, Health, Property and Casualty Insurance. She also co-owns and operates five small businesses in the Watertown community including The Gym, Defense Combatives, The Bar, Kiss My Axe, and The Arcade.
Passionate about supporting her community, Hawn sits on the board of directors for the Community Action Coalition and the Watertown Rotary Club. She serves as president of the Watertown Police and Fire Commission, is a member of Yes! Watertown, and is the founder and director of Hero’s Café, a non-profit organization that supports veterans, first responders and their families.
“We are excited to welcome Misti to FCCU’s board of directors,” said Sue Johnson, president and CEO of FCCU. “Her business experience, along with her commitment to her community, will aid the credit union in our mission to help put our members and communities in a better financial position. We look forward to her insight and guidance.”
Beyond her role as a business owner and insurance agent, Hawn has six children ranging in age between 10 and 21 years. She has been a Watertown resident for the last 19 years and is looking forward to serving the members of FCCU.
Hawn joins Ernest Witzke, Board chair; Dr. Craig Nevermann, vice chair; Philip Ristow, treasurer; Dianne Butt, secretary; Collin Stevens, director; and Margaret Bare, director, on the volunteer board of directors.
