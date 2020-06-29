Fort Community Credit Union recently announced the promotion of three individuals — Meghan Bernath, Robyn Newcomb and Jeff Scheuerell — who all will be taking new titles.
“We are thrilled to recognize the contributions, knowledge and hard work of our team members,” said Sue Johnson, CEO of FCCU. “Promoting from within our organization will continue to enhance the service we’re able to provide members. It is a privilege to recognize these individuals on their new roles.”
Meghan Bernath, director of Operations, has been promoted to Vice-President of Operations/Chief Operations Officer. Since she joined the FCCU team seven years ago, Bernath has passed a difficult examination to become an ACH Accredited Professional (AAP) and she graduated from CUNA Management School’s three-year program in July of 2019.
In her role, Bernath will have direct responsibility for the administration and supervision of back-end operations for FCCU.
Robyn Newcomb, chief strategy officer, has taken on the role of chief experience officer. She has been with FCCU for three years and joined the company with five years of banking industry experience.
In her new role, Newcomb will oversee Member Services and Marketing as well as continue to research new strategic opportunities for FCCU.
Jeff Scheuerell, FCCU’s most recent hire, joined the team in February 2020; he has been promoted from main office branch manager to the newly created position of director of Member Services.
Coming to FCCU with over 22 years of retail management experience, Scheuerell will be responsible for the management and administration of the member services activities of FCCU.
For more information about FCCU and the products and services it offers, visit fortcommunity.com or call (920) 563-7305.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.