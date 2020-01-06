The Board of Directors of Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) announces that the credit union distributed $400,000 among qualifying members in the form of a patronage dividend on Dec. 31.
This is the largest Member Loyalty Cash dividend since the program began in 2015. FCCU has returned $1.3 million in excess earnings to its members through its Member Loyalty Cash program over the past five years.
“It’s our way of thanking our members for using the products and services we have to offer and being a part of the FCCU family,” said Sue Johnson, president and CEO of FCCU. “We’ve had another successful year; we want to celebrate that with our membership. That’s just part of the credit union difference.”
Qualifying members saw up to $83 in their accounts just for taking advantage of services like their debit card, credit card, estatements, mobile and online banking, and loan product offerings.
“The more a member uses FCCU’s products and services throughout the year, the more they get back,” Johnson said. “Member Loyalty Cash is about being an active and engaged member of the credit union, not just deposit and loan balances. Relationships are important to us, and we believe in rewarding our members for choosing us as their financial partner.”
Member Loyalty Cash dividends automatically were deposited into member checking or share savings accounts on Dec. 31.
To learn more about FCCU’s Member Loyalty Cash program, visit fortcommunity.com/rewards/member-loyalty-cash.
