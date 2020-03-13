Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) recently announced the hiring of Jeffrey “Jeff” Scheuerell as the branch manager of its Fort Atkinson-Main branch, located at 800 Madison Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
As branch manager, Scheuerell will be responsible for managing branch operations, supervising the retail branch staff, assisting members, and coaching FCCU employees to provide an overall excellent member experience.
A Wisconsin native, Jeff graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is a long-time Fort Atkinson resident and an active community member.
Scheuerell brings more than 20 years of experience providing leadership and management of cross-functional teams in the retail industry with a focus on customer service.
“We are excited to welcome Jeff to the FCCU team,” said Sue Johnson, president and CEO of FCCU. “His extensive retail and management experience, along with his passion for service, will help the credit union ensure ongoing member satisfaction and loyalty.”
Jeff currently resides in Fort Atkinson with his wife, Leigh Ann, and their two children, Elly and Eli. He enjoys being a part of the Fort Atkinson community, volunteering at local and school-related events, as well as spending time with his family.
He looks forward to being part of the FCCU team, and building lasting relationships with the members and staff.
