Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) announces the promotion of Olivia Reinke to director of marketing.
In her new role, Reinke will be responsible for leading the credit union in marketing, communications, branding, social media, digital marketing, community events, donations and sponsorships.
“We’re excited to be able to offer Olivia this role,” said Robyn Newcomb, chief experience officer for FCCU. “Olivia is passionate about serving the interests of our members and communities, and her experience and background will only continue to benefit our organization. We’re thrilled to see what her contributions will bring, and we’re certain her efforts will lend to the continued growth of the credit union and personal success of our members.”
Reinke joined FCCU in November of 2019 as marketing specialist. Prior to that, she served as projects manager and tourism manager for the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and is a current member of the Watertown Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing Committee and the Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan and Agricultural Land Use Plan Steering Committee. She previously served as vice president for the Jefferson County Tourism Council and as co-chair for Jefferson County Farm Technology Days Hospitality Committee.
Reinke is a 2018 graduate of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Project LEAD.
Reinke and her husband, Nathan, live in Watertown with their rambunctious canine baby, Millie. When not working or volunteering in her community, she enjoys spending time with family, mingling with her beef cows on the farm, and gardening. She is looking forward to growing in her new role and continuing to help put members in a better position than when she met them.
