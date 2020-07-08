Fort Community Credit Union will hold its annual brat cookout to raise funds for the Jefferson County Cancer Coalition on Saturday, July 18.
The cookout will take place at FCCU’s Main Office, located at 800 Madison Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
Klement brats will be cooked and served by credit union employees and volunteers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out. A brat, chips and drink meal will sell for $4, and a hotdog, chips and drink meal will sell for $3. For dessert, Kent’s Big Bars will be for sale.
The public is invited to attend, and social distancing will be observed. Food will be served rain or shine.
To place an order ahead, fax information to Deanna at (920) 563-0327.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.