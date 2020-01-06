Fort Community Credit Union announced that it will be hosting multiple Home Buyer Happy Hours to assist community members seeking more information about the home-buying process.
During these events, FCCU loan officers will give a short presentation followed by a reception where attendees can ask one-on-one questions with loan officers, appraisers and real estate agents.
Topics covered during this seminar will include: how to prequalify for a mortgage loan, how to apply for home-buying grants, home-buyer rights, and much more. Join FCCU for these educational and personalized events.
In order to accommodate as many people as possible, an event will be held in each branch community: Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Whitewater and Watertown. They are slated for each Thursday in February, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Watertown, Feb. 6, at Elk’s Lodge, 117 N 1st St.
• Jefferson, Feb. 13, at Neighbors, 13 East, 216 Golf Drive.
• Whitewater, Feb. 20 at 841 Brewhouse, 841 E. Milwaukee St.
• Fort Atkinson, Feb. 27 at FCCU Home Mortgage Store, 732 Madison Ave.
This complimentary event also includes refreshments. Reservations are required one week prior. To sign up, visit fortcommunity.com.
For more information, visit fortcommunity.com or call (920) 563-7305.
