WHITEWATER — Nate Parrish, president of First Citizens State Bank, announces a staff promotion.
Michelle Fera has been promoted to operations officer based at the main office location. She joined the bank staff 11 years ago and has been the customer support supervisor covering bookkeeping and teller departments.
Prior to First Citizens, she worked at JP Morgan Chase Bank in Eagle as the branch manager and various other roles.
In making the announcement, Parrish said, “Over the years Michelle has shown her dedication to the bank’s customers, employees, her family and the community. This type of dedication and commitment has kept First Citizens strong for over 150 years.”
First Citizens State Bank has full service offices in Whitewater, East Troy and Palmyra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.