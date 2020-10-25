GREEN BAY — A recent partnership between Festival Foods and Mighty Spark has yielded 25,862 donated meals, which will be distributed by Feeding America’s network of local food bank partners in Wisconsin.
The donated meals are a result of a local giving campaign held March 17 to Sept. 8, 2020. For every Mighty Spark product purchased at Festival Foods throughout the campaign, Mighty Spark donated one meal.
“This was a great opportunity for our guests to help fight local food insecurity simply by purchasing Mighty Spark products,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Skogen’s Festival Foods. “We are grateful to our guests for making this donation possible to provide meals to people in need throughout Wisconsin.”
Mighty Spark is a rapidly growing company that donates a meal with each purchase of its all-natural, flavorful poultry. The company has expanded its product assortment at Festival Foods this year. The match program will help the 1 in 7 people throughout the U.S. who do not know where their next meal will come from.
“Millions of people are in need of food, so we’re happy to do our part – along with amazing food bank partners – to support those in need through the 25,862 meal donations,” said Kristy Welker, Mighty Spark marketing director.
“Our neighbors across the country need our support now more than ever. Feeding America is grateful for our partnership with Mighty Spark and their commitment to help end hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 40 million people across every community across the U.S. are turning to their local food banks for nutritious food. To learn how you can take action to support hunger in your community visit FeedingAmerica.com.
Note: $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of member food banks.
