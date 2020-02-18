GREEN BAY — Shoppers at Festival Foods’ 33 stores throughout Wisconsin gave more than $431,000 to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in 2019.
Of the total, $389,000 in cash was dropped in the traditional red kettles and $42,000 was added to shoppers’ grocery totals at Festival Foods checkouts.
“The checkout option is a win for our guests because it’s convenient, and it also helps the Salvation Army serve more individuals in our communities,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO.
One-hundred percent of donations added at the checkout and at the Red Kettles are passed along to the Salvation Army.
In addition to promoting Red Kettles in stores, Festival Foods encourages associates to take bell ringing shifts; associates rang bells in stores companywide Dec. 13. The effort is one more way the grocer demonstrates its support of the campaign.
To learn more about Skogen’s Festival Foods and its commitment to community involvement, visit festfoods.com/about/community-involvement.
