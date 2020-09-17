GREEN BAY — Festival Foods is celebrating Family Meals Month in September with a variety of programs, insights and recipe ideas to encourage families to stay strong with the mealtime habits they have developed this year.
This year’s campaign focuses on sustaining elevated levels of home cooking by providing inspiration to continue enjoying family meals at home. The Mealtime Mentors are sharing a variety of family-friendly recipes, along with shopping lists, and encouraging families to share these meals virtually with family and friends.
Featured recipes include Philly Cheesesteak Sloppy Joes, Salmon Tacos with Citrus Salsa and Banana Split Parfaits.
“We know that families are cooking and enjoying meals at home now more than ever, and we applaud them for these efforts. Family meals nourish the spirit, brain and health of all family members, and they also help keep us connected during these times,” said Casey Crevier, registered dietitian and nutrition communications specialist for Skogen’s Festival Foods. “We encourage families to continue these beneficial habits and even invite other family and friends to join them virtually.”
Also this month, the Festival Foods Mealtime Mentors are helping families identify their virtual family meal personality by taking a fun and interactive quiz. After completing the quiz, participants will be entered to win a $50 Festival Foods gift card or Click N Go credit.
Participants also can submit photos of their virtual family meals for another chance to win. Submitted photos also might be featured on Festival Foods’ social media channels.
The Mealtime Mentors are encouraging families to make this a family activity by taking the quiz together and browsing through recipes based on cooking methods, special diets, courses and more. Getting kids involved in the meal process from start to finish elevates the mealtime experience and makes it more enjoyable for the entire family.
