GREEN BAY — Festival Foods shoppers throughout the state gave over $431,000 to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign in 2019.
Festival Foods is pleased to partner once again with the Salvation Army this holiday season to host the Red Kettle Campaign at its 33 stores.
Festival Foods offers shoppers two options to donate to the campaign — cash donations at the Red Kettles or small additions to grocery totals at the checkout.
“We hope that by making it easier to give, more people will choose to support the Red Kettle Campaign and allow the Salvation Army to serve more people in our communities,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO.
One hundred percent of donations added at the checkout and at the Red Kettles are passed along to the Salvation Army. Last year, Festival Foods shoppers added $42,200 at the checkout in increments of $1 or $5, along with giving $388,835 at the Red Kettles.
Community volunteers are critical to the campaign’s success. Volunteers may sign up on the Salvation Army website. One- and two-hour shifts are available to accommodate busy schedules.
The Salvation Army encourages individuals, families, churches, civic groups and corporations to consider volunteering this year to help make the campaign a success. Precautions have been taken due to COVID-19 to keep volunteers and shoppers safe.
To learn more about Skogen’s Festival Foods and its commitment to community involvement, visit festfoods.com/about/community-involvement.
