GREEN BAY — Festival Foods is committed to supporting the communities it serves, and one way is by offering shoppers an easy way to donate right at the checkout.
In 2019, these giving opportunities — called "icon" campaigns — raised more than $232,000 for nonprofit community organizations throughout Wisconsin.
Each year, nonprofit organizations can apply through the Festival Foods website to hold a 15-day icon campaign. After all submissions are in, associates at each Festival Foods location vote on the nonprofits they want to support with the exception of the Salvation Army and Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), which will have icon sales at every Festival Foods location this year.
The MDA icon sale for 2020 is on now through March 15.
The following icons will be promoted in Festival Foods stores throughout the state this year:
• In the Madison Region (Madison, Verona, Janesville, Fort Atkinson and Hales Corners): CASA, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, School District of Janesville's Bags of Hope food delivery event and Alzheimer’s Association.
• In the Southern Wisconsin Region (Kenosha, Mount Pleasant, Paddock Lake and Somers): Sharing Center and Make-A-Wish Foundation.
• In the Manitowoc and Sheboygan Region: Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
• In the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac Region: Be the Magic (helping girls who are aging out of the foster care system), Alzheimer’s Association, Make-A-Wish Foundation, United Way.
• In the Fox Cities Region (Appleton, Menasha and Neenah): Make-A-Wish Foundation and Alzheimer’s Association.
• In the Green Bay Region (Green Bay, De Pere and Suamico): St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary.
• In the Marshfield Region: Children’s Miracle Network and United Way of Marshfield.
• In the Eau Claire Region: Polar Bears Special Olympics and Bob’s House for Dogs.
• In the La Crosse Region (La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen): Seeds of Hope/Hunger Task Force and Freedom Honor Flight.
• In the Wisconsin Dells Region (Baraboo, Mauston and Portage): St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Alzheimer’s Association.
"We'd like to thank our guests — they’re the ones who make this program happen,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO.
To find out more about ways that Festival Foods supports the communities it serves, visit the Festival Foods Community Involvement webpage.
