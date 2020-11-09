GREEN BAY — Festival Foods and its vendor partners are planning a special thank you for veterans this Veterans Day — up to 12 free products worth nearly $35 with a minimum $20 purchase.
Available Wednesday, Nov. 11, while quantities last, the assortment includes staples, such as pizza, ham and bread, along with snacks and beverages like potato chips, popcorn, cookies, coffee, water and soda.
Veterans must show a military ID to the cashier to redeem in-store. To shop online, veterans should include “I am a vet” in the Notes section of their Click N Go order.
There is a limit of one of each free item per qualifying veteran.
“This partnership with our vendors is the least we can do to express our gratitude for everything our veterans sacrifice for our country,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO.
Vendor partners of Festival Foods who make this promotion possible are Bel Gioioso Cheese, Brew Pub Pizza, Cameron’s Coffee, McCain Potatoes, Northern Chill Spring Water, Old Dutch Foods, PepsiCo, Snapple Beverage Corp., Tyson, Utz Quality Foods, Valley Bakers and Village Hearth Breads.
