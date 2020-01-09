The fifth annual Jefferson County Cancer Coalition Bowling Fundraiser will be held March 7 at Rock River Lanes in Fort Atkinson.
Last year’s event raised more than $8,000. To ensure the success of this very important fundraiser, the coalition is seeking contributions to help raise funds to help residents of Jefferson County who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Donations in the form either of raffle prizes or silent auction items are being sought. Monetary donations also may be given via checks made payable to the
JCCC. Various businesses without donatable product often have created a themed basket to be raffled off in the coalition’s silent auction.
The Jefferson County Cancer Coalition provides local individuals/families financial assistance during cancer treatment.
The Jefferson County Cancer Coalition is a non-profit 501c3 charity founded in 2012. Its tax ID number is 46-2028811. One-hundred percent of all funding is kept local.
Donations may be sent to: Michelle Hummel, 13 Margaret Ave., Fort Atkinson WI 53538; (920) 650-3326; Michelle.hummel@ymail.com
Contact Hummel to schedule a donation pick-up time.
