WHITEWATER — On Nov. 16, 50 horn players from Wisconsin and Illinois gathered for a day of learning together, performing together and having fun together during the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s 21st Annual Fall Horn Festival.
The festival’s theme was “The Horns of Hollywood,” with musical selections from popular movies including “Frozen,” “The Avengers” and “Star Wars.”
The festival focused the spotlight on horn — commonly referred to as “French horn” — enthusiasts representing a wide range in age and ability.
Dafydd Bevil, UW-Whitewater associate lecturer of horn, organized the festival, and the featured artist was Jena Gardner, assistant professor of horn at Western Illinois University.
During the day, the festival participants rehearsed together for a “Full Horn Choir” performance of “Band of Brothers.”
In addition, participants also were organized into small ensembles based on their experience and prepared a second musical selection under the guidance of festival faculty: Bevil, Patrick Hines, Andres Moran and Joanna Schultz.
The event also included two master classes, one led by Bevil and the other by Gardner; and “Fun Time!” with the distribution of festival T-shirts, raffle drawings, photo opportunities and snacks.
The day concluded with a Grand Finale Concert in Light Recital Hall.
In addition to performances by each of the small ensemble groups and the entire Full Horn Choir, Bevil performed “Call and Response” for solo horn; UW-Whitewater performed the theme from “Jurassic Park,” and the Fall Festival faculty performed the end titles from “Jurassic Park.”
