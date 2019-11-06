JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released reports on 57 traffic crashes in the last three days, with a substantial backlog to follow.
These crashes yielded five injuries and 19 citations. Also included in the tally are 32 vehicle-deer collisions leading to crashes and one-weather-related crash, with more expected.
Village of Johnson Creek
A one-vehicle crash at 8:02 p.m. Oct. 17 resulted in a citation to a Jefferson driver for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident took place on Deer Crossing Road, 46 feet east of Wright Road.
James Edward Ganser Jr., 45, who faces the citation, was driving a 2008 Ford light two-door pick-up truck when the crash occurred. No injuries are reported.
According to the responding deputy's crash report, the vehicle was eastbound on Deer Crossing Road, on the wrong side of the road, when it entered the center/median and struck a large boulder. It then went through the intersection of Deer Crossing and Wright Road. The vehicle then became disabled.
Town of Ixonia
A one-vehicle crash at 4:16 p.m. Oct. 16 resulted in a total of five citations, four to the driver and one to the person who allowed him to drive unlawfully. The incident occurred at the intersection of McMahon and Ski Slide roads.
The driver, later identified as Jorden L. Nelson, 16, Ixonia, faces four of the five citations, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving a motor vehicle without the required insurance, and for failure to keep the vehicle under control.
Nelson was operating a 2009 Chevrolet CBT automobile owned by Ann M. Breitenbach, Ixonia.
Passenger Preston Paul Breitenbach, 17, Ixonia, received the final citation, for permitting an unauthorized person to drive.
Preston Breitenbach received "suspected minor injuries" but did not require ambulance transport from the scene. The same notation was made for another passenger in the vehicle, Luke J. Sweeting, 14.
A third passenger, Dominic J. Kasulke, 14, is listed as having no injuries.
The crash report states that the vehicle was westbound on McMahon Road, coming into the intersection with Ski Slide Road. It failed to stop at the stop sign and then continued through the intersection, heading into the ditch, where it struck a small tree.
The report notes that three of the four persons in the vehicle fled the scene on foot and later were found. The driver was identified via witness video.
Town of Milford
A one-vehicle crash at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 19 resulted in possible injury and two citations to a Waterloo driver. The incident took place on County Highway G northbound at the intersection with U.S. Highway 19 westbound.
The driver, Kevin Lee Novak, 30, did not require ambulance transport. He faces the citations for hit-and-run to property adjacent to the highway and for failure to notify law enforcement officials of an accident.
Novak was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra K25 sport utility vehicle.
The deputy's report notes that evidence at the scene indicates that the vehicle was northbound on Highway G when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 19.
The GMC then struck and damaged a utility pole owned by Wisconsin Electric Power Company, and then struck and entered a drainage ditch filled with water.
Town of Ixonia
A one-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 19 resulted in two citations to a Watertown driver: for fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a motor vehicle without the required insurance.
The incident occurred on County Highway E southbound, .4 mile north of Aliceton Drive.
Kristen Marie Yager, 33, operating a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van, was not injured in the crash.
According to the report, the vehicle was southbound on Highway E when it went left-of-center and then off the road, striking a tree.
Town of Watertown
A two-vehicle roundabout crash at 9:07 a.m. Oct. 21 resulted in a citation to one of the drivers for failing to yield the right of way on the roundabout.
Jonathon Wayne Luebke, 48, Milton, was operating a 2012 International Prostar semi-truck owned by D. A. Martinson Trucking LLC, Belleville, when the crash occurred.
Meanwhile, James Ward Lorenz, 69, Watertown, who faces the citation, was operating a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van when the incident took place. The van also carried passenger Janet Irene Lorenz, 69, Watertown. No injuries are recorded.
According to the deputy's report, the semi driver was in the roundabout, navigating right lanes, while the van was in the same lane. Lorenz reportedly moved to the left lane to pass the semi, failing to yield the right of way, causing a collision.
Town of Concord
A two-vehicle crash at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 21 resulted in three citations to a Jefferson man: for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver's license due to alcohol or substance use, for failing to have the required insurance, and for tampering with the vehicle/violating a court order.
No injuries resulted.
Ethan Thomas Kohls, 27, who faces the citations, was operating a 2003 Ford F350 pick-up truck.
Meanwhile, a 2016 Ford van owned by Direct TV of Mount Laurel, N.J., was driven by Timothy Allen Galston, 40, Janesville.
The report states the truck driver was southbound on County Highway P at about 45 miles per hour and then slowed to about 10 mph to turn left into the driveway at N8022 Highway P.
Meanwhile, the van was southbound behind the truck. The van driver entered a no-passing zone and within that zone attempted to pass the truck. During the pass, the truck turned left into the drive and the two vehicles collided.
It is possible that a citation will be mailed to Galston for passing in a no-passing zone, officials at the sheriff's department records office said, but no citations were issued to him at the time of the accident.
Village of Johnson Creek
A minor vehicle-versus-parked vehicle crash in a Johnson Creek parking lot occurred at 1 p.m. Oct. 22, resulting in a citation to the driver for inattentive driving. The incident occurred on Village Walk Lane.
Mara Michelle Arellano, 20 at the time of the crash, was operating a 2013 Nissan automobile. She was not injured.
The crash report notes that the Nissan was northbound in a parking lot off Village Walk Lane when the driver turned west.
Meanwhile, an unoccupied 2006 Toyota Camry four-door car, owned by Eve M. Fitzsimmons of Johnson Creek, was parked in a stall at the time of the crash.
Arellano told deputies that she was looking away from the road as she was trying to select a song to play, when her Nissan crashed into the parked Toyota as she turned toward the exit of the parking lot.
Town of Jefferson
A two-vehicle crash at 8:26 a.m. Oct. 24 resulted in a citation to one of the drivers for unsafe lane deviation. The incident took place on State Highway 26 southbound, 141 feet north of U.S. Highway 18 eastbound.
Virginia Lou Stewart, 78, Reeseville, was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Impala four-door car. She was not injured.
Meanwhile, Nicole Marie Witte, 20, who faces the citation. was operating a 2014 Ford four-door hatchback. She also was not hurt.
According to the crash report, the Chevrolet was in the slow lane while the Ford was in the fast lane, both southbound.
Witte reportedly then attempted to change from the fast to the slow lane and failed to see the other vehicle, causing a collision. A passenger in Witte's vehicle, Amber Fay Walters, 20, also escaped injury.
Town of Farmington
A two-vehicle crash at 5:06 p.m. Oct. 24 resulted in a citation to one of the drivers for following too closely. The incident took place on Interstate 94 westbound, 311 feet west of County Highway P.
Susan Renee Laurie, 60, Waterloo, was operating a 2017 Honda CRV sport utility vehicle.
Meanwhile, Lillian Gail Stewart, 19, who faces the citation, was operating a 2011 Kia Sorento SUV. Both drivers escaped injury.
The crash report states the Kia was westbound in the right lane behind the Honda when the Kia struck the rear of the Honda. Stewart said she was attempting to pass a vehicle in the left lane and checking her blind spot when the collision occurred.
Town of Koshkonong
A two-vehicle crash at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 25 resulted in a citation to a Watertown woman for failure to yield while making a left turn. The incident took place on U.S. Highway 12 at the intersection with County Highway K.
Daniel Lee Swift Jr., 33, Racine, was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle, with Daniel Lee Swift Sr., 64, Racine, as a passenger.
Meanwhile, Savannah Nicole Poast, 18, Watertown, was operating a 2016 Nissan sport utility vehicle.
The report notes that the Chevrolet was westbound on Highway 12 while the Nissan was eastbound on Highway 12. Poast reportedly then attempted a left turn into a business drive, her Nissan striking the Chevrolet.
Oiast said the Chevrolet was in her blind spot and she did not see that vehicle.
Town of Watertown
A one-vehicle crash at 6:46 p.m. Oct. 27 resulted in a citation to David S. Zoellick, 57, Watertown, for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. The incident took place on Willow Road, .53 mile south of County Highway T northbound.
Medical information has been redacted from the report, although no injury is noted.
At the time of the crash, Zoellick was operating a Chevrolet heavy pick-up truck. The report states his vehicle was northbound on Willow Road when it left the roadway and entered the right ditch, on the east side of the road.
From there, the truck reportedly went into a skid and crossed the road, entering and striking the left ditch, and continuing through a wire fence. It came to rest in a bean field.
The driver told deputies he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the road.
Town of Aztalan
A one-vehicle crash at 3:05 a.m. Oct. 29 resulted in a citation to the driver for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver's license. The incident occurred on State Highway 26 southbound, 611 feet east of County Highway N southbound.
Vidal Lopez-Miranda, 32, operating a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, was not injured in the crash.
His Tahoe struck a bridge rail owned by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Town of Ixonia
A two-vehicle crash at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 sent one person to the hospital and resulted in a citation to one of the drivers for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign. The incident took place at the intersection of Gopher Hill Road and North Road.
Charles Norman Martin, 81, Hartland, faces the citation. His passenger, Bertha Marie Martin, 81, also of Hartland, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash and had to be transported to Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Martin was driving a 2013 Ford F150 light pick-up truck when the crash occurred.
Meanwhile, a 2013 Jeep Latitude hatchback sport utility vehicle was driven by Lisa L. Brewer, 49, Watertown. She was not injured and faces no citations.
According to the crash report, the Ford was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, heading east. Martin reportedly looked left and right, and the area seemed clear so he pulled onto the road.
At that point, the report said, the Jeep was northbound on North Road.
Brewer reportedly beeped the Jeep horn and attempted to slow as the Ford entered the intersection, the report said. However, she was unable to avoid a collision.
The responding deputy noted that the Ford driver failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign on Gopher Hill Road.
