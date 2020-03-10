Tom Ganser
Firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians serving the Lauderdale LaGrange Fire Department were honored at the LaGrange United Methodist Church’s annual Firefighter and EMT Appreciation Day on Feb. 23. The gathering included a pancake breakfast served before and following the 9 a.m. worship service. Donations for the breakfast support the church’s Emergency Relief Fund helping local families in need. During the service, the Rev. Don Norman prayed, “Gracious Father, we give thanks for those first responders here in our church and in our community that take care of us, that come toward us when we are in our worst moments and leave their safe homes to go out in what could be unsafe conditions to be with those who are broken and hurting and sick. Bless them, Father. We give thanks for what they do for us.” Pictured above are the honored firefighters and EMTs, from left to right — Mark Bromley, Pete Koss, Chris Dunham, Steve Smith, John “Curley” Euerst, Eric Taylor; Jim Holden, retired; and Dean Taylor, retired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.