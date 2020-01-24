The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation reminds the public that there are two deadlines — Feb. 1 and April 1 — for submitting applications for the foundation’s 39 competitive scholarship programs for the 2020-21 academic year.
There are 22 scholarships that have an upcoming application deadline of Feb. 1. Most of these scholarships are those to which a graduating senior at Fort Atkinson High School may apply.
But some of them also are open to upperclassmen so anyone intending to apply for scholarships should visit the foundation’s website, www.fortfoundation.org where they can see clearly which scholarships have the earlier deadline.
The second deadline for the remaining 17 scholarships is April 1. These scholarships with a later deadline are those open to undergraduate and graduate students, as well as four scholarships open to all students pursuing a vocational-technical education.
To view all the scholarships offered by the community foundation and to see the criteria for each one, visit the foundation’s aforementioned website. After determining their eligibility there, students then can apply by following the links to “Fort Scholarships,” the online scholarship application website sponsored by the community foundation.
Local students will find Fort Scholarships to be a very convenient one-stop-shop where they can review the eligibility requirements for a whole host of local scholarships and then apply for those for which they qualify. Housed on the site are all the scholarship offerings of the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, plus many of those offered through Fort Atkinson High School.
At Fort Scholarships, applicants will be able to create an account and begin working on their application — one application that will be used for all the scholarships for which they choose to apply. The application can be worked on intermittently as the work can be saved, and applicants can log in later and pick up where they left off.
For more information about the online scholarship application process, visit the foundation’s website or contact Sue Hartwick, community foundation executive director, at (920) 563-3210, office; (920) 222-1191, mobile; or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org. Questions also can be directed to Katie Utphall, school counselor at Fort Atkinson High School, at (920) 563-7811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.