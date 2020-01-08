WHITEWATER — Your family might know the story of “Cinderella,” but they haven’t seen it told like this!
Young Auditorium welcomes the Florentine Opera Company for its adaptation of the classic fairy tale “Cinderella” on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. Part of Young Auditorium’s Never Too Young Series, this family-friendly production uses the beauty of opera to tell the classic story in a new and exciting way.
Adapted for today’s audiences and geared toward children of all ages, Florentine Opera’s production of “Cinderella” borrows from several classic renditions of the story to create an original production with songs performed in their original languages.
Just as in all versions, Cinderella overcomes her wicked step-family, and in the end gets rewarded with the ultimate prize … true love!!
The mission of the Florentine Opera Company Education Department is to make opera more inviting and accessible to communities in Milwaukee and throughout the state of Wisconsin. To help in this regard, seating for this performance is directly on the auditorium stage, giving children an up close-and-personal experience.
Tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for children 2-12, and are free for children under two. To purchase tickets for this, or any Young Auditorium performance, stop in or call the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office (located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus) at (262) 472-2222 or purchase tickets online at www.youngauditorium.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.