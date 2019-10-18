Three brothers with a penchant for experimenting are responsible for a business which today has grown to include a mobile catering truck, a brick and mortar restaurant, and presence at several area farmer markets.
Flying Cow Pizza was started in 2011 as the brainchild of Brett Buchanan and his brothers, who wanted to build their own wood fire pizza oven and call it “Grumpy Goat Pizza.” When Buchanan bought out his brothers, both of whom had a history in the dairy industry, he decided to rebrand under the “Flying Cow” moniker.
The business is known for using all natural, local ingredients, so it makes sense that they also are frequent vendors at the Whitewater, Lake Mills and Oconomowoc farmer markets, where they can purchase and use the freshest ingredients possible.
Originally from Lake Mills, Flying Cow Pizza is a preferred vendor for “Brew with a View” events that showcase Korth Park; and in Oconomowoc, they house “pizza farms” Thursday nights as a way to draw friends and family together in a peaceful, welcoming setting in a historic barn.
The business’s latest investment is the purchase of Casual Joe’s in Whitewater, a barbeque restaurant where guests can enjoy wood-fired pizza two nights a week.
Flying Cow Pizza is available to cater special events such as wedding receptions, business retreats and holiday parties. Contact Brett Buchanan for a quote or to schedule an event at (262) 468-1977.
Casual Joe’s, located at 319 W. James St. in Whitewater, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
