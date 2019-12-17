Fort Atkinson Area Chamber Ambassador Sherry Stelse recently welcomed Bruce Bautch, of FocalPoint Business Coaching & Training, with a plaque presentation.
FocalPoint Business Coaching works with small to mid-size businesses. Its mission is to have their clients achieve levels of success that they never imagined possible in their business.
It is a well-proven way to dramatically increase the knowledge, skill, accountability and attitude necessary for high performance in individuals, teams, leaders and businesses.
“I am extremely excited to work with the business leaders in the Fort Atkinson area to grow their businesses and continue to enhance this outstanding community,” Bautch stated. “Business owners have a tough job and they need all the tools available to help them succeed.”
Bautch has extensive business experience in process improvement, the voice of the customer, financial analysis and leader development. As a coach, he guides business owners through difficult questions and discussions about their business, and helps to implement proven business concepts which lead to a high return on investment. He also is a certified public accountant, retired U.S. Army engineer officer and a certified FocalPoint business coach.
In addition to business coaching, Bautch can provide access to Brian Tracy training programs that Bautch delivers.
“Perform at Your Best” helps clients learn how to set goals, take responsibility, manage change, communicate effectively, solve problems, meet challenges, manage time, and take full control of work and personal issues.
“Superior Selling Skills” helps clients succeed in today’s competitive market of sales, and “Manager Your Time” helps clients establish clearly organized goals and actionable priorities to overcome procrastination, and learn how to delegate.
The training is a flexible, multi-media, video-assisted training program, complete with workbooks, exercises and take-home audio reinforcement. The courses are designed to optimize adult learning.
Courses also include optional follow up webinars or in-person sessions to ensure what is learned is being implemented.
To schedule an appointment with FocalPoint Business Coaching & Training, contact Bruce Bautsch at (414) 418-8912 or bbautch@focalpointcoaching.com.
