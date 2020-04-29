MADISON — Focus on Energy recently recognized businesses and other groups across Wisconsin for the impact each has made on the state through energy efficiency.
The revealing of the program’s annual Energy Efficiency Excellence Award winners coincided with Earth Day.
Locally, Ashley Nelson Homes, Milton, is among the winners. Ashley Nelson was among the first real estate professionals to become a Focus on Energy Ambassador in 2019, and educating her customers on energy efficiency now is a cornerstone of her business.
She even has started giving her clients closing gifts that focus on energy efficiency. For one client, she paid to have all their can lighting upgraded to LEDs.
In less than one year, Ashley has referred more than 30 homebuying clients to Focus on Energy, and put more than $4,000 in heating and cooling tune-up vouchers in the hands of her clients.
Ashley also practices what she preaches, completing energy efficiency upgrades at both her home and office.
Focus on Energy, the statewide energy efficiency and renewable resources program, worked with its partner utilities across Wisconsin to choose 13 winners this year, each honored for efforts to reduce energy waste.
“It was very competitive this year. The submissions we received from our field staff and partner utilities were among the best we’ve seen,” said Erinn Monroe-Nye, Focus on Energy program director. “This year’s winners represent the groups across Wisconsin making smart energy decisions that will bring lasting change to Wisconsin. They are lowering their energy costs while making the state’s economy more globally competitive.”
This year’s other winners included Advance Die Cast, Milwaukee; Aurora Health Care, Two Rivers; Bright Wood Corporation, Menomonie; Cascades Tissue Group, Eau Claire; Coextruded Plastic Technologies, Inc., Lancaster; Foremost Farms USA, Appleton and Plover facilities; Fuller’s Milker Center, Inc., Lancaster; Mercury Marine, Fond du Lac; Mosinee School District, Mosinee; Pierce Manufacturing, Appleton; Pukall Lumber Company, Arbor Vitae; and WPS Health Solutions, Madison.
“Focus on Energy provides a tremendous value to our state,” said Tyler Huebner, commissioner, Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. “It saves participating customers money on their energy bills, it saves costs for everyone by reducing power needs, and, of note on Earth Day, it is an environmental win for Wisconsin because it reduces emissions.”
Focus on Energy offers energy expertise and financial incentives to help Wisconsin homeowners, businesses and other groups invest in energy-efficient equipment and practices.
By getting in on energy efficiency, this year’s award winners not only see reduced energy consumption and cost savings — they also support technology innovation, job creation, lowered environmental impacts, increased competitiveness and reduced dependence on nonrenewable resources. The most recent third-party evaluation of Focus on Energy found:
• Focus on Energy projects completed in 2018 contributed to first-year annual electricity savings of more than $90 million.
• Participant satisfaction with the program increased to 9.1 out of 10.
• Participation increased in 13 of 16 core programs.
• Every $1 invested in Focus on Energy programs creates more than $5 in benefits for Wisconsin, including economic benefits, reduced energy costs and reduced pollution.
