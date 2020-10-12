Contributed
Knights of Columbus Council 3396 of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson helped distribute a full semi-trailer load of food in the rain during the monthly Second Harvest Food Pantry distribution on Sept. 10, serving an estimated 260 families. Second Harvest comes to St. Joe's every second Thursday of the month, all year long. Several Knights of Columbus members help distribute the food along with other volunteers. On Nov. 19, the St. Joseph Council of Catholic Women invites all parishioners to participate in the 2020 National Day of Prayer and Fasting to End Hunger. Persons are encouraged to fast and donate the cost of all the day’s meals on Nov. 19 to help support those most in need. All donations will be given to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry. Envelopes will be provided in the gathering space. Persons can drop their donations in the collection basket at weekend Masses. Make checks payable to St. Joseph CCW and clearly mark “Fasting” in the memo. The deadline to donate is Dec. 6.
