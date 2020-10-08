"Skunk and Badger" by Amy Timberlake, with pictures by Jon Klassen, c.2020, Algonquin Young Readers, $18.95, 136 pages.
Mom always told you to share.
It isn't your favorite thing to do, that's for sure. Sometimes, you share and something gets broken. Other times, you don't get it back. Whether it's clothing or a game or toy you're being generous with, sharing is hard — especially, as in the new book "Skunk and Badger" by Amy Timberland, pictures by Jon Klassen — you're forced to share your best personal space.
Aunt Lula was the best!
When Badger needed a place to do his "Important Rock Work," she kindly offered him the use of her brownstone — not just one room, but the entire house! That meant Badger had a place for his rock tumbler, and his workbench and his exploration tools, and he had one room upstairs for nothing but boxes. It was a great place for a rock expert to work.
That is, until Skunk showed up, carrying a red suitcase.
There wasn't much inside the suitcase but there was a lot to Skunk. He was thoughtful and wise, and he loved the moon and books and chickens. He was a small fellow but even so, when he claimed that Aunt Lula said he also could stay at the brownstone, he was too big, as far as Badger was concerned.
He offered Skunk the use of a "Special Guest Closet" (which really just was a closet) but then Skunk found Badger's box room and he flattened Badger's empty boxes. He spun around on Badger's workshop stool. He flicked the rock tumbler off in mid-cycle.
He used his special chicken whistle and invited hundreds of neighborhood chickens inside for story time. And then, because of an innocent (but potentially deadly) little mistake, Skunk sprayed Badger with smelly oil. Ugh. Badger was sure that Aunt Lula wouldn't want any of that.
Skunk was a nuisance, and Badger told him so. Was it his fault that Skunk got offended and decided to leave? Was it his fault that the brownstone was awfully quiet with Skunk gone?
"Charming" or "delightful"? It's hard to decide which word best suits "Skunk and Badger," so... maybe both. At first, however, beware: author Jon Klassen's line-drawn pictures make this book seem rather old-fashioned, almost old-timey in their simplicity. It looks sweet and gentle — which is true — but maybe on the tame side.
Take a second peek, though, and you'll see more, with a wink that says this might look like a 1950s-chapter book, but it's updated, and much, much sharper. Knife-like, in fact: author Amy Timberlake gives children two characters that are likeable for reasons that veer wildly off in wonderful ways: outgoing Skunk loves chickens and literature.
Introverted, rock-obsessed Badger is a scientist. Timberlake lets them both spout in interesting ways about their passions while they get acquainted and teach one another (and readers!) with wisdom, growing self-awareness, kindness, kid-friendly wit and intelligence.
So, for a smart 8-to-12-year-old kid like yours, a kid who needs a book that respects their intellect, this fills the bill nicely. Look for "Skunk and Badger" today ... and share.
