WHITEWATER — October is the perfect time for spooky, fun adventures!
The City of Whitewater is known as “Second Salem” and also is famous for the “Witches of Whitewater” legends. The community has a rich history of spiritualism and a multitude of stories of witches, ghosts, murders; actual and alleged, and occult practices.
From cemeteries to haunted houses, the Whitewater Spirit Tour features spirit-related stories and unique access to explore haunted sites. The Spirit Tour tells the story of the Morris Pratt Institute, Mary Worth and the Winchester Family, alleged serial killer, Nellie Horan, and Myrtle Schaude, AKA “the Poison Widow.”
Attendees have unique, behind-the-scenes access to visit Mary Worth’s crypt at Hillside Cemetery, explore beyond the chain-link fence at the Oak Grove Cemetery, and enter the water tower (aka “Witches’ Tower”) at Starin Park.
Many of the haunted sites on the Spirit Tour have been investigated by paranormal groups. U.S. Paranormal Research not only shares their investigative findings of paranormal activities in Whitewater, but also brings their equipment along on the tour just in case there is spiritual activity to witness firsthand!
The annual event is hosted by the Whitewater Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by local sponsors and volunteers on the Spirit Tour Committee.
The Spirit Tour is hosted one weekend in October, on Friday and Saturday night. It sells out every year, so make sure you reserve a spot early.
Follow us on Facebook at @WWSpiritTour to save the date and for event updates. Due to possible residual effects of COVID 19, this event might be postponed or canceled, and a full refund would be issued in the event of cancellation.
