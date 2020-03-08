One of the stated goals of Heart of the City is to preserve the small-town quality of life found in Fort Atkinson. I’d say we all agree on that, but what exactly are we talking about when we say the “small-town quality of life?”
Well, I have lived in quite a few places, from Chicago to a small fishing village in Alaska, but I live here in Fort now. Having moved here in the spring of 2016, I am a relative newcomer, and thought it might be interesting to explore Fort Atkinson’s Top Ten through fresh eyes.
10. Frostie Freeze: I feel sorry for other towns that have to guess when winter is over and spring has sprung. In Fort, it’s the day that Frostie Freeze opens. It doesn’t matter if there are huge piles of snow still on the ground, like last year. When Frostie Freeze opens, huge crowds show up and winter officially is banished. I’m kind of a middle-of-the-road guy, so 95 percent of the time I get a chocolate shake. Sometimes I go wild and order a turtle shake.
9. Bike path/covered bridge: For those of us who like to stay in shape but don’t want to work too hard at it, the bike path is a blessing. You can take a leisurely walk or cruise along on your bike and cover some ground. You even could get an e-bike and feel the breeze blow your hair back! If you go south far enough you come to the covered bridge, where you can stop and watch the stream flow past. There’s art to view along the trail and, of course, you need to stop at Jones Dairy Farm for some delicious ice cream.
8. Jones Park: How about this for a segue? Just look across the street when you’re eating your ice cream by the Flying Pig, and you see the majestic covered baseball stands and a manicured diamond in Jones Park. This is the essence of small-town life in my eyes. One of my strongest childhood memories is when my dad took me to my first game at Wrigley Field when I was about eight. Walking up from below the stands to see the gorgeous green of that hallowed field! While we’re at it, we might as well combine the city’s park and rec program with Jones Park. The measure of any town is the opportunities it makes for its children.
7. School District of Fort Atkinson: Segue away! Speaking of children, they undoubtedly are our future. And the future in Fort Atkinson is in good hands. I recently had retired after 40 years as a teacher in the public schools when I moved to Fort. I found that retirement for me was an empty victory, and I had too much time on my hands, so I went back to work part-time. I worked at Luther Elementary School as a teacher’s aide for nearly two years, then as a kitchen helper at the Fort Atkinson Middle School for about a year. I got to know many teachers, staff, administrators and board members who truly love working with kids. Hats off to you! Your daily efforts and patience largely go unsung, but you truly mold the character of our town. Thank you!
6. Dwight Foster Public Library/U.S. Postal Service office: And, of course, an excellent library works hand in glove with public education. Another of my early memories is when my mom would take me to the Carnegie Library in Maquoketa, Iowa, where I grew up. I would check out a stack of Dr. Seuss books to read before bedtime. I like to think I have led a life with an above-average amount of whimsy, and I owe it gratefully to Theodor Geisel. We have an excellent library here in Fort! I combined the library and post office because it’s really the people working at both places that make it a joy to go there. Always patient, willing to help and looking to share a joke or observation on Life.
(Jim Marousis is a member of Heart of the City. The second half of Jim’s Top Ten will be published in tomorrow’s Daily Union.)
