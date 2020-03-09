(This continues the article exploring Fort Atkinson’s Top Ten through the eyes of Jim Marousis, who has been a member of the Fort community only for three years. The first half appeared in Tuesday’s Daily Union.)
5. Unity Project/Heart of the City: The Unity Project exists to help Fort Atkinson continue to be an inclusive city that welcomes all members of our community, regardless of nationality, socioeconomic standing, religion or gender identification. Muchas gracias to Laura Alwin. Heart of the City is a great group of people that meets once a month to talk about long-term quality of life and sustainability issues for Fort Atkinson. These two groups and their members get my Big Heart award!
4. Scottie’s Eat Mor/Jackie: OK, looking for the segue here? It’s the big heart. Talk with Jackie and you see a person with a big heart. She and Randy give customers a real treat when they eat at Scottie’s. Hopefully you will get to do the “Eat Mor Shuffle.”
A fun memory is the first time I was taken to the Eat Mor by my friend, Robert. He said something like, “I know you like pancakes, Jim. Their pancakes are really good here. Why don’t you order a large?” There were snickers all around me as I did indeed order a large pancake. If you haven’t been to the Eat Mor, I won’t spoil the surprise. Go to Scottie’s and order a large pancake. Tell Jackie that Jim sent you.
3. Rock River/riverwalk/farmers market: Well, I’m getting close to the end and realize I have more than 10 things I like about Fort, so I’m combining here. Karen and I like to kayak on the Rock down to the VFW for Sunday morning breakfast, or go on a quieter trip down the Bark River. Go to the farmers market, it’s like walking meditation. Buy some gorgeous flowers or beautiful produce, sit in the sun and listen to live music. Feel it? The difference? Heart.
2. Fort Atkinson Club: Another treasure. Hear a lecture, see live drama, go to an inclusive dance, look out at the Rock River, marvel at the beauty of the restoration, enjoy live music on the top floor, maybe even try your hand at bowling. A hearty thank-you to the Jones family. This community center is a class act!
1. Daily Jefferson County Union newspaper: It took me a few months in Fort to realize we had a daily newspaper in our midst, and a few more months to fully appreciate the quality of the news in this paper. We are extremely lucky here in Fort Atkinson to have the Daily Union, which is celebrating its 150th year in business! You can access a good serving of national news in the Union, but the real gift is the photos and coverage of area happenings, the pride of a small town.
From the polar plunge (I loved the photo of the sheriff’s deputies jumping in wearing their uniforms!) to local sports, the Union covers a lot of ground. The Letters to the Editor has provided a spirited public debate in this election year. Thanks to the staff at the Union for your hard work!
0. Café Carpe: OK, so there’s more than 10. And the Carpe is totally unique, not only in Fort but I think in the universe, so I couldn’t really combine it with anything else. Again, it took me a few months in Fort to fully appreciate the Café Carpe and the magic that Bill, Kitty and Satchel create there.
The Carpe is a jewel among jewels! First would be the amazingly fine cuisine: deep-dish pizza, jambalaya, African peanut soup, blue grass burger. But, of course, the music is the real treat here. Albert Lee, Corky Siegel, Ernie Watts, Peter Mulvey, Bill Camplin, John Prine. OK, so John hasn’t played here, but he’s my favorite so I had to put in his name. Look him up if you don’t know him.
Well, actually the Carpe has been in business for 35 years, so maybe a young Prine did make it to the sublime Back Room … I know he was at least as close as Bob Postel’s living room for one afternoon a long, long time ago. Cafecarpe.com. Look it up, pick out a show and come on down!
Jim Marousis is a member of Heart of the City, a group of citizens interested in maintaining the small-town character and quality of life found in the community. To find more information go to http://heartofthecity.us and find the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Heart-of-the-City-325874885646/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.