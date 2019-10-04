Cameron Swallow, from Better Angels in Racine, will be the featured speaker at the American Association of University Women Fort Atkinson branch meeting Monday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dwight Foster Public Library.
Better Angels’ mission is to help people with differing political viewpoints communicate with each other in a way that unifies them, and builds trust and respect resulting in better public policy outcomes. Swallow started the group in the Racine/Kenosha area after moving to Kenosha from Tennessee.
Persons can learn more about the organization at www.better-angels.org.
In addition, the group will prepare a Civics Practice Test using the same questions that prospective citizens likely are to be asked in order to become naturalized citizens of the country. Samples of the test questions can be found at https://my.uscis.gov/en/prep/test/civics/view.
The plan is to choose 20 questions and have every one of its members at the meeting take a test at the beginning of the meeting and get the results at the end of the meeting.
Refreshments will be available at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Frankie Fuller at (608) 445.0809.
